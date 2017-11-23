Knights of Columbus feed thousands on turkey day in western Massachusetts

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Fairview Knights of Columbus in Chicopee fed thousands in need this Thanksgiving at the Castle of Knights. This was all made possible by charitable donations and dozens of volunteers.

This is the 27th year the Fairview Knights of Columbus are putting on this event for families and individuals in need. And it’s free of charge.

In addition to serving hundreds, volunteers also delivered more than 2,000 meals to people across western Massachusetts. Other local organizations that help the less fortunate benefited from this event as well.

“We do have some whole birds that will be going to Kate’s Kitchen with a lot of meals that will be going there,” Volunteer Steve Dubreuil told 22News. “So we have a lot of drivers that come in, they pick up the meals.”

Finishing a task this big on Thanksgiving required many helping hands and brought in a few familiar faces, including the Chicopee Mayor Richard Kos.

It also brought out the best in people and an act of kindness the chairman of the dinner says he won’t forget.

“We go around three or four cities and pick people up that can’t get here,” said Paul Soja, Chairman of the dinner. “We have a King Ward bus so that’s a luxury for those that that never had that experience.”

Those in attendance were also given the gift of leaving the dinner with a warm winter coat or scarf.