Kate’s Kitchen serving Thanksgiving dinner to those in need

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Kate’s Kitchen in Holyoke continued its tradition on Thursday, of serving Thanksgiving dinner to anyone in need.

The homeless came in off the street to enjoy turkey dinner courtesy of Kate’s Kitchen volunteers.

Some families prefer to have their dinner in the company of others, making for a more festive occasion.

22News found out that for some on limited income, Kate’s Kitchen helps them make ends meet.

“To pay my rent, pay the gas and electric, I do get a little help with food stamps, but on one hundred forty something dollars, that doesn’t go very far,” Dave Bys of Holyoke told 22News.

On a daily basis, Kate’s Kitchen feeds at least 200 people.