Hundreds enjoy Thanksgiving dinner thanks to Springfield Open Pantry

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s been more than 30 years since the Open Pantry began serving holiday dinners to the homeless people in Springfield.

Hundreds of men and women enjoyed their turkey dinner at the high school of commerce cafeteria.

Over the years, the homeless have been joined by families and other individuals to enjoy their Thanksgiving meal.

One Open pantry volunteer told 22News they enjoy giving back on a day to give thanks.

“I just think it’s important to be able to help people who are going without, to serve them rather than be served,” said Ryan Rooney.

Thanksgiving is just one of the holidays the open pantry serves dinner to those in need.

Volunteers also cook and serve the donated food on Christmas day and Easter Sunday.