Greenfield takes first Thanksgiving win in seven years over Turners Falls, 22-18

TURNERS FALLS, Mass. (WWLP) – Turners Falls hosted Greenfield in their historic Thanksgiving football rivalry. Greenfield fans are celebrating their first Thanksgiving football win in seven years.

Thursday’s game began at 10:30 Thursday morning at Turners Falls High School. Fans were excited for this game, with both sides screaming and cheering on their respective teams.

Trailing 18 to 14, Greenfield scored a touchdown with less than two minutes left in the game to take the lead. The Green Wave never looked back, winning 22-18. The 2 teams have met every year on thanksgiving since 1927.

Sean Driscoll of Turners Falls told 22News, “They played football together when they’re young people, people work together. Its a town rivarly that’s really unique. it feels like we’re in Texas. Its a lot of fun.”

Alexeev Jones of Greenfield told 22News, “I heard so much about it when I came to Greenfield. I came here to support. That’s right, Greenfield number one. I came here to support the team, I had faith in them from the very beginning and we did it, we pulled it off.”

Turners Falls had won sixth straight Thanksgiving football games over Greenfield before Thursday’s defeat, including a 36-0 win at home last year.

Greenfield improves to 7-3 on the season, while Turners Falls drops to 6-5.