Franklin Tech controls game, defeats Pioneer Valley Regional 34-24

NORTHFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The Pioneer Valley Panthers hosted the Franklin Tech Eagles in their annual Thanksgiving day football game.

Franklin County Tech secured another win against Pioneer Valley Regional in their rivalry, beating the Panthers 34 to 24. The game kicked off at 10 Thursday morning at Pioneer Valley Regional High School in Northfield.

The Eagles ran the ball well and were in control for most of the game. In the 4th quarter, the Panthers scored a touchdown, followed by a two point conversion, cutting the lead to 10 points – but that was the closest they got.

Despite the loss, Panthers fans enjoyed coming out for the game. Hayden Denny of Northfield told 22News, “My little brother Drew is playing. I used to play on this team and I came out to support him. It was a tough game today, but he played great.”

Pioneer Valley Regional fell to 5-5 with the loss, while Franklin County Tech improved to 6-6 on the year.

This was the second year in a row the Eagles beat the Panthers on Thanksgiving.