Chicopee Comp. celebrates accomplishments both on the field and on the sidelines

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Fans of Chicopee Comprehesive High School football have plenty to cheer about. Chicopee Comprehensive High School beat their rival Chicopee High 21-12 on Thanksgiving.

Another victory was being achieved on the sidelines, where Junior Varsity Cheerleader Cassidy English performed with varsity cheerleaders. Cassidy has Down Syndrome and her parents are very proud of her achievements.

“We’ve had a lot of struggles whether in school or the house in general,” Cassidy’s mom, Melissa told 22News. “Just seeing her overcome, and with her peers and being part of something, it just means a lot to her.”

Melissa English said her daughter Cassidy learned to love football by watching her older brother on the football team.

English said she knew Cassidy would one day aspire to become a high school cheerleader.