Burn off that turkey with free guided hikes at state parks

BOSTON (AP) — Massachusetts officials are encouraging residents to take a hike the day after Thanksgiving to burn off some of that turkey dinner.

Free guided hikes are being offered at five state parks on Friday for the Department of Conservation’s annual “Go Green on Black Friday” campaign.

The hikes range from 1 to 5 miles and will be led by Department of Conservation staff. The hikes are being offered at Mount Tom State Reservation, in Holyoke; Bradley Palmer State Park, in Topsfield; Borderland State Park, in Easton; Revere Beach Reservation, in Revere; and Blackstone Canal and Heritage State Park, in Uxbridge.

Information about the hikes can be found on the department’s website . Officials are encouraging people who join the hikes to share photos on social media by tagging @MassDCR.