Black Friday has already started in Connecticut

ENFIELD, Conn. (WWLP) – People in Connecticut are already taking advantage of early Black Friday deals.

Customers said they were waiting outside Best Buy for hours before it opened at 5 p.m. to get some of the best deals on items before they run out.

Across the country, around 32 million people plan to shop on Thanksgiving according to the National Retail Federation.



But that pales in comparison to the 115 million they expect to start their holiday shopping on Black Friday.



At best buy, shoppers were standing in line for hours to save hundreds of dollars on TV’s, ipads, laptops and more before the store runs out.



The store opened at 5 p.m. and will remain open until 1 a.m., before opening up again at 8 a.m. on Black Friday.

“It’s chaos,” Hamed Omar of Enfield told 22News. “It’s like a whole bunch of people running in you know.” “If you do have a ticket then you can just get what’s on the ticket. It’s like a good deal.”



In Massachusetts it is one of only three states that don’t allow states to open until midnight.