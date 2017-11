Black Friday 2017: Mall and store hours

(WWLP) – The holiday shopping season has begun, and many stores are opening early Thursday and Friday to offer shoppers deals.

Black Friday openings:

Shopping Malls (individual store hours may vary, visit mall websites for more information) :

Major store openings (Stores are closed on Thursday unless otherwise noted):

A.C. Moore : 12:30 A.M.

: 12:30 A.M. Apple Store : 8:00 A.M.

: 8:00 A.M. Barnes & Noble : 8:00 A.M.

: 8:00 A.M. Bed, Bath, and Beyond : 6:00 A.M.

: 6:00 A.M. Best Buy (Connecticut) : Thursday – 5:00 P.M. — 1:00 A.M., Friday 8:00 A.M.

: Thursday – 5:00 P.M. — 1:00 A.M., Friday 8:00 A.M. Best Buy (Massachusetts) : 1:00 A.M.

: 1:00 A.M. Big Lots : 6:00 A.M.

: 6:00 A.M. BJ’s Wholesale Club : 7:00 A.M.

: 7:00 A.M. Bob’s Stores (Connecticut) : Thursday – 5:00 P.M. – 1:00 A.M, Friday 5:00 A.M.

: Thursday – 5:00 P.M. – 1:00 A.M, Friday 5:00 A.M. Burlington Coat Factory : 7:00 A.M.

: 7:00 A.M. Christmas Tree Shops : 12:30 A.M.

: 12:30 A.M. Costco : 9:00 A.M.

: 9:00 A.M. Dick’s Sporting Goods (Connecticut and New Hampshire) : Thursday – 6:00 P.M. -2:00 A.M., Friday 5:00 A.M.

: Thursday – 6:00 P.M. -2:00 A.M., Friday 5:00 A.M. Dick’s Sporting Goods (Massachusetts) : 12:30 A.M.

: 12:30 A.M. Hobby Lobby : 8:00 A.M.

: 8:00 A.M. Home Depot : 6:00 A.M.

: 6:00 A.M. HomeGoods : 7:00 A.M.

: 7:00 A.M. JC Penney (Connecticut and New Hampshire) : Thursday – 2:00 P.M.

: Thursday – 2:00 P.M. JC Penney (Massachusetts) : 12:30 A.M.

: 12:30 A.M. Kmart (Connecticut and Vermont) : Thursday- 6:00 A.M.

: Thursday- 6:00 A.M. Kmart (Massachusetts) : 12:01 A.M.

: 12:01 A.M. Kohl’s (Connecticut and New Hampshire) : Thursday – 5:00 P.M. (24 hours)

: Thursday – 5:00 P.M. (24 hours) Kohl’s (Massachusetts) : 1:00 A.M.

: 1:00 A.M. Lowe’s : 6:00 A.M.

: 6:00 A.M. Macy’s (Connecticut) : Thursday – 5:00 P.M., Friday 6:00 A.M.

: Thursday – 5:00 P.M., Friday 6:00 A.M. Macy’s (Massachusetts) : 12:30 A.M.

: 12:30 A.M. Marshall’s : 7:00 A.M.

: 7:00 A.M. Michael’s (Connecticut) : Thursday – 6:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M., Friday 7:00 A.M.

: Thursday – 6:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M., Friday 7:00 A.M. Michael’s (Massachusetts) : 7:00 A.M.

: 7:00 A.M. Old Navy (Holyoke) : 12:30 A.M.

: 12:30 A.M. Pier 1 Imports : 8:00 A.M.

: 8:00 A.M. Pottery Barn : 7:00 A.M.

: 7:00 A.M. Sears (Massachusetts) : 12:30 A.M.

: 12:30 A.M. Target (Connecticut) : Thursday – 6:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M., Friday – 6:00 A.M.

: Thursday – 6:00 P.M. – 12:00 A.M., Friday – 6:00 A.M. Target (Massachusetts) : 6:00 A.M.

: 6:00 A.M. TJ Maxx : 7:00 A.M.

: 7:00 A.M. Walmart (Connecticut and New Hampshire) : Thursday- 6:00 P.M.

: Thursday- 6:00 P.M. Walmart (Massachusetts): 12:00 A.M.