Belchertown defeats Pathfinder in Thanksgiving game, 39-0

PALMER, Mass. (WWLP) – Some families spent their Thanksgiving at the football field. The Belchertown Orioles took on the Pathfinder Pioneers hoping for a Thanksgiving day win.

Families bundled up on the bleachers and in the sidelines to cheer on their favorite high school football team on Thanksgiving Day.

Belchertown High School came to St. Joseph’s Field in Palmer to take on Pathfinder. It’s a game many in town enjoy going to.

Belchertown resident Deb Jerome has been coming to the Thanksgiving day game for more than 15 years. Her brother used to play football and both her sons play at Pathfinder-one graduated in 2015. She says there’s a bit of a rivalry between the teams as highschoolers on both sides grew up playing together.

Jerome told 22News, “For me, my kids grew up playing youth football in Belchertown, so coming here to this game, watching them play against kids that they grew up with, is really important and I couldn’t imagine being anywhere else on Thanksgiving.”

Seniors were also recognized at the game. The teams have been playing each year since 2001.

The Orioles took the Thanksgiving win 39-0.