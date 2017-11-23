Warning: Don’t drink and drive on Thanksgiving Day

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The Thanksgiving holiday is the deadliest holiday on the roads according to the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration.

More than 800 people have been killed in alcohol related crashes during Thanksgiving holiday periods from 2012 to 2016.

“There are other people who have had a few too many drinks at Thanksgiving dinner, and they’re trying ti get home,” said Ben Godfrey of New Britain, CT. “So, all around, not a great time to be on the road.”

The U.S. Department of Transportation is running a social media campaign this Thanksgiving season, saying, “make it to the table- don’t drink and drive this Thanksgiving eve.”

“People drive, and today they drink, because you know it’s the holiday, and everybody they just want to eat and drink,” Carlos Encarnacion told 22News. “When they go back home, they don’t think about police out there.”

NHTSA is reminding people to have a designated driver when drinking away from home this holiday, and to plan on using public transportation or taxi cabs.