Athol holds on to beat Mahar Regional, 24-22

ORANGE, Mass. (WWLP) – The action on the gridiron continued in Orange, where Mahar Regional hosted Athol High School.

Athol’s win didn’t come easy, but they held on in the end beating Mahar 24 to 22.

The game kicked off at 10 this morning at Athol High School. Athol dominated the first half of this game, shutting out the Mahar Senators for the first two quarters. Mahar scored all of their 22 points in the second half, but they were two points too short.

This high school rivalry dates back to the 19th century, when the schools first played in 1894.

Mike Butler of Athol told 22News, “Its an old tradition that many of the townspeoples in both Orange and Athol come out for. Its a pretty festive morning.”

Athol has won the last three Thanksgiving football games in this rivalry, including a 48 to 9 blowout last year.

The Red Raiders improve to 5-6 this year, while the Mahar Regional Senators drop to 4-6.