10th annual Turkey Bowl tradition continues in West Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – A Springfield Police officer’s family has reason to be extra thankful each Thanksgiving.

For the past ten years, hundreds of people have filled Officer Mark Kenney’s backyard in West Springfield to support his son. His 12-year-old son, John, has a rare condition called “Sturge-Weber Syndrome.”

Officer Keneny decided a decade ago to have about 20 friends over for a touch-football game to raise some money for the Sturge-Weber Foundation.

Now, through word of mouth, hundreds of people start their Thanksgiving morning off with some football, fun, music, and drinks, Kenney told 22News.

“It really makes us speechless,” said Kenney. “Raising the money is a wonderful thing but more importantly, the awareness about the rare disorder that he has because no one really around here has it and so now everyone here obviously supports us and it’s just a wonderful thing, especially on Thanksgiving.”

It was encouraged for people to donate $10 for admission.

There was a raffle inside too.