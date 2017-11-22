Western Massachusetts has had snow for Thanksgiving in the past

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – It was wet and not white on this very busy travel day but that was not the case three years ago. In 2014 on the day before Thanksgiving, traffic was pretty much at a stand still due to the heavy wet snow that fell.

It may have been rain on Wednesday but in western Massachusetts, it isn’t that unusual for us to have snow on or around Thanksgiving.

“Back in the 1970s it was so bad , the snow was so bad we couldn’t make it from our house in Foxborough to Westport, Massachusetts because it was like almost a foot of snow it dropped,” said Marie Crimmins from Foxborough.

We have had snowstorms on Thanksgiving Day. One of the biggest snowstorms occurred on Thanksgiving in 1989. Western Massachusetts picked up about 6 inches of snow from that storm.

On average we see our first inch of snowfall in the Springfield area around November 23rd.

Most people 22News talked to weren’t too crazy about having snow for Thanksgiving. They prefer it on another upcoming holiday.

“Snow for Christmas, not for Thanksgiving… The ideal weather would be nippy but sunny,” said Katherine Maynard of Southwick.

“No, snow is for Christmas not for Thanksgiving,” said Marie Crimmins.

Our average high temperatures for Thanksgiving Day is around 45 degrees. Over the last 5 years temperatures have been down in the 30s in some years but on Thanksgiving Day in 2012 and 2015 it was was mild with highs in the mid 50s.

In 2016 we had temperatures in the lower 40s on Thanksgiving Day.