West Springfield man charged with 3rd OUI offense

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – A West Springfield man is facing his third OUI offense after allegedly causing a car accident in Chicopee Tuesday night.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News an officer on patrol came across a two-car accident at the Granby Road/Memorial Drive rotary around 9:00 p.m. Wilk said the individuals involved in the accident told the officer a brown car with heavy rear-end damage had made an illegal U-turn there, causing them to crash.

Another officer pulled over the described car on Beauregard Terrance shortly after, and asked 48-year-old Victor Rivera for his license. Rivera allegedly told the officer he did not have his license, at which point the officer observed a strong odor of alcohol coming from the car. Over the course of the investigation, Wilk said officers found an empty bottle of alcohol under the passenger seat and a half empty bottle in the trunk.

Rivera was arrested and charged with OUI liquor, his third offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, negligent operation of a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a property damage crash, making a prohibited U-turn and possession of an open container of alcohol in a motor vehicle. He was held on $2,540 bail.