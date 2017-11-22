Time is running out for 2018 ballot question campaigns

BOSTON (WWLP) – More than 20 initiatives have made it to this point in the process. But to make it one step closer to the ballot, they’ll have to submit the required 64,750 certified signatures to local election officials.

There are currently 21 initiative petition campaigns vying for a spot on the 2018 ballot, including proposals that would reduce the state sales tax to 5 percent and to limit how many patients can be assigned to Massachusetts nurses.

“Raise Up Massachusetts” is leading the campaign for two proposals: one calls for raising the minimum wage to $15 per hour by 2022. The other would establish paid family and medical leave.

The organization’s co-chair Lew Finfer told 22News the group submitted more than 270,000 signatures in total for the two petitions.

“Those signatures are key to either winning through the legislature or winning on the ballot,” Finfer said.

But there is still a long way to go in the process. The signatures must also be filed with the Secretary of State within two weeks.