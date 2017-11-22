“The Bike Man” continues mission into Connecticut

MIDDLETOWN, Conn. (WWLP) – It’s been months since we first introduced you to Bob “The Bike Man” Charland and his mission to help those in need. Since then his mission has spread.

Charland started with a small mission, to get bikes to kids in Springfield who otherwise would not have one.



Since then, his mission has grown and he’s now providing emergency bags with everyday necessities for police to give to the homeless. It’s a way for police to give back to the communities they serve.



“Already we’ve given several of these bags out to homeless people that we patrol in our area of Springfield that has a large homeless population and many of them have all of their belongings in a shopping basket,” Lieutenant William Loiselle of the Massachusetts State Police told 22News.



Charland’s efforts to help police have gone so well that it has now spread across the state line into Connecticut.



On Wednesday, he dropped off 100 bags that he put together himself for Connecticut State Police to hand out.

“It gives us a way to interact with people with people in the community, especially those who are homeless,” said Trooper Brin Warenda of the Connecticut State Police. “We can talk to them and help them out and say hey we have this for you and we hope you stay safe and that you are warm.”



Bob is doing all this while fighting a degenerative brain disease. He’s hoping to continuing helping more and more people with whatever time he has left.



“I’m hoping this is a project that can go nationwide and help law enforcement of every branch,” Charland told 22News. “I started out in western Mass, I already outfitted Mass State Police, Springfield Police, and the Hampden County Sheriff’s Department.”



Charland plans to continuing providing these bags to the departments he’s already working with.



Here is more information on how you can donate to “The Bike Man’s” mission.

Drop off Items at Lyndale Garage

87 Warehouse Street

Springfield, MA, 01118

“The Bike Man” is collecting winter hats, gloves, socks, tooth brushes, tooth past, baby wipes, feminine products, blankets, hand and foot warmers, ensure, protein bars, cereal bars.