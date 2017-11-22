Thanksgiving travel traffic trouble spots

(WWLP) – If you’re driving somewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday or Thursday, you’re not alone. AAA estimates that 51 million people will be traveling this Thanksgiving.

During the holiday season, millions of people will travel across the Commonwealth to be with loved ones, and we are making it a priority to keep the roads safe. We encourage everyone to travel safely and limit dangerous behaviors like distracted or impaired driving. pic.twitter.com/ZgP8FcrNDx — Charlie Baker (@MassGovernor) November 21, 2017

If you traveling through Boston, the worst travel times will be between 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The worst area for traffic during Thanksgiving weekend heading home from Boston is I-90W at I-84/US 20 in Sturbridge.

If you are traveling on I-91 in Springfield, you can now pass through three lanes of I-91S, since MassDOT has re-opened the lanes that were closed for construction. There have also been multiple ramp and exit re-openings on I-91.

You can keep an eye on traffic conditions in real-time by using our Live Traffic Map below.