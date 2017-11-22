Thanksgiving travel traffic trouble spots

(WWLP) – If you’re driving somewhere for the Thanksgiving holiday Wednesday or Thursday, you’re not alone. AAA estimates that 51 million people will be traveling this Thanksgiving.
If you traveling through Boston, the worst travel times will be between 5:15 p.m. and 7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The worst area for traffic during Thanksgiving weekend heading home from Boston is I-90W at I-84/US 20 in Sturbridge.
Lane re-openings on I-91S in Springfield saving drivers time
If you are traveling on I-91 in Springfield, you can now pass through three lanes of I-91S, since MassDOT has re-opened the lanes that were closed for construction. There have also been multiple ramp and exit re-openings on I-91.
You can keep an eye on traffic conditions in real-time by using our Live Traffic Map below.