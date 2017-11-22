Thanksgiving rush begins

(NBC News) – AAA is predicting the busiest Thanksgiving travel week since 2005.

Millions of Americans are headed out of town, and some routes are expected to take three times longer than usual.

Nearly 51 million Americans are expected to take a trip for Thanksgiving, by air, roads, and rails.

“We’re actually seeing that consumers have more money in their pocket and so they do have additional spending money to actually take trips this Thanksgiving,” says AAA’s Tamra Johnson.

That’s a good thing, because gas prices are the highest they have been since 2014, at $2.47 a gallon.

Airfares however, are the lowest in four years and airports and airlines are working around the clock to accommodate the nearly four million people scheduled to fly between Wednesday and Sunday.

Read more: http://nbcnews.to/2hKDzxW