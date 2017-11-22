Thanksgiving high school football kicks-off in South Deerfield

SOUTH DEERFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Thanksgiving high school football kicked off Wednesday night in South Deerfield.

Frontier Regional High School played host to Mohawk Trail Regional.



Hundreds of students, parents and alumni were in the crowd to cheer their local teams.



While Thanksgiving is a big day for football, these two high schools played their turkey day game the day before.

One Frontier Regional High School alum told 22News the game draws more of a crowd playing on Thanksgiving Eve rather than Thanksgiving Day.

“All the other games are on Thursday in the morning, so when you’re on Wednesday night, a lot of other people in the community get to come to the game,” said Oliver Fox. “It’s a little more of a prime time feel. It’s a cool feeling.”



Frontier Regional came out on top in Wednesday’s “Thanksgiving Eve” battle with a final score of 43-12 over Mohawk Trail Regional High School.