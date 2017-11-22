Suspect arrested in connection to series of West Springfield break-ins

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – West Springfield police arrested a man in connection to three overnight break-ins, with the most recent happening Tuesday night.

According to a post on the West Springfield Police Department’s Facebook page, detectives set up surveillance in the area of Park Street and Hanover/Elmdale Streets from 11:00 p.m. to 12:00 a.m. Tuesday as part of their investigation into a series of break-ins in that area.

As the detectives monitored the area, West Springfield police say Michael Nash, of Springfield, walked past businesses several times on the block before kicking the bottom of the glass door at Rotary Liquor Store and getting inside.

Nash allegedly walked out with stolen money, but was arrested just yards away from the business by the detectives who were watching him.

Nash is believed to be the suspect in similar break-ins that happened on October 29 at 12:24 a.m. and November 11 at 12:00 a.m. He’s been charged with three counts of breaking and entering in the night time for a felony, three counts of larceny over $250, and three counts of malicious destruction of property. West Springfield police are still investigating another similar break-in that happened September 9 at 12:31 a.m. in the same area.