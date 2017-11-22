Springfield woman charged with arson in deadly Quincy Street fire

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The deadly fire on Quincy Street in Springfield Monday is believed to have been intentionally set.

Hampden County District Attorney’s Office spokesman Jim Leydon told 22News that 20-year-old Iris Larregui, of Springfield, has been charged with arson in connection to the fire at 99-101 Quincy Street.

A woman was killed in the fire, and another person was taken to Baystate Medical Center with burns to their feet and hands. In all, Springfield Fire Department spokesman Dennis Leger said six people were left without a home following the fire.

Leydon told 22News they’re still waiting for a positive ID of the victim.