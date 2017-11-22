Springfield police searching for TV theft suspect

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are asking for the public’s help in identifying a theft suspect.

Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh released surveillance photos of the suspect Wednesday afternoon. Walsh said the man pictured is accused of stealing two TVs from a restaurant on Worthington Street November 10. In the photos, the suspect can be seen putting the TVs in a shopping cart on the sidewalk.

If you recognize him or have any information, you’re asked to call Springfield police at 413-787-6355. Callers can remain anonymous.