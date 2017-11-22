Springfield police looking to identify armed robbery suspects

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Springfield police are looking to identify two armed robbery suspects.

According to Springfield Police Department spokesman Ryan Walsh, the two men are suspects in an armed robbery at the Highland Farms gas station on State Street that happened the night of September 23.

“We understand that the pictures of their faces may not be of much help, but possibly there is something in their clothing or location of the incident that may help us in our case,” Walsh said.

If you can identify one of the suspects or have any information, you can leave an anonymous tip by calling Springfield police at 413-787-6355.