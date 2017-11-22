Springfield pays tribute to John F. Kennedy

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – It has been 54 years since President John F. Kennedy was assassinated in Dallas, Texas.

John F. Kennedy was assassinated more than a half century ago, but his legacy is still very much alive.

Every year, the City of Springfield pays tribute to the 35th president. Wednesday’s remembrance ceremony was held at the eternal flame at Forest Park.

Taps was played as Congressman Richard Neal and Mayor Domenic Sarno placed three red roses by the JFK memorial stone.

Congressman Neal told 22News JFK has inspired countless men and women to serve in public office, including himself.

“Having seen him the day before the election in 1960 is still a powerful memory, and to recall that 24 hours later, he was the President Elect of the United States,” said Neal. “I think it was that sense of inspiration and idealism that emerged.”

Kennedy was shot and killed in Dallas, on November 22, 1963.

JFK represented Massachusetts for three-terms as a U.S. Congressman, and was elected to two terms in the Senate before he was elected President in 1960.