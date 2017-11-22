Springfield cafe hosts free Thanksgiving dinner for the community

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Sweet Ideas Cafe hosted a free thanksgiving dinner for the homeless and community members in downtown Springfield Wednesday evening.

The cafe’s owner said this is the first year they have hosted the meal for the community. Volunteers from the Christian Cathedral Church helped fill plates with turkey, stuffing and cranberry sauce completely free of charge.

Owner Curry Gilbert said he wasn’t sure how many meals they served Wednesday night, but the cafe cooked a total of seven turkeys for the Thanksgiving dinner.

Gilbert told 22News, “I never know that I could be homeless, or looking for a meal. So I feel that it is important for everybody to have that home cooked meal, you know, family to eat it around friends to eat it around, and just enjoy this season of giving.”

Sweet Ideas’ owner said he plans to make the free community dinner an annual event.