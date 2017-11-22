Sleepy beer creeper busted

NEW PORT RICHEY, Flor. (WFLA) – Crystal Cowle woke up from a nap Monday afternoon to an unexpected surprise. A burglar was asleep on the kitchen table in her New Port Richey, Florida home.

“Scariest thing I’ve ever went through,” Colwe said. “You don’t expect that.”

Police say Russel Smith entered Cowle’s home, took several prescription pills and helped himself to a beer before passing out.

“It was Yuengling! The expensive stuff. I mean, I have Busch,” Colwe said. “He could have drank the Bush. Why do you got to drink my expensive beer? You know, that was supposed to be a treat!”

