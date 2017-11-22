Ryan Preece finishes in the top 5 in NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale

Miami, Fl. (WWLP) – Ryan Preece finished in the top five in the NASCAR Xfinity Series season finale in the fifth position. In all four races Preece raced for Joe Gibbs Racing, he finished in the top five.



It was announced before the race last week that Preece will race in 10 NASCAR Xfinity Series races in 2018. Preece told 22News about the opportunity.



“Definitely excited about next year,” Preece said. “I’ve busted my knuckles for years trying to get to this point. Having 10 races right now with the JGR is absolutely incredible and I look forward to each and everyone of them. There could be more added as schedules and sponsors are finalized. I really look forward to working with Eric Phillips next year and my teammates.”



He is not sure yet of which races he will be in next season but he is looking forward to working with teammates Denny Hamlin, Kyle Busch, and Daniel Suarez.



Preece made his debut with Joe Gibbs Racing back in July at New Hampshire Motor Speedway and finished in second. Preece would go to Iowa Speedway two weeks later to win his first career NASCAR Xfinity Series race.



Preece ran at Kentucky Speedway in September and finished in fourth.



He ran the NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour this season and won five races and his car owner Ed Partridge won the 2017 NASCAR Whelen Modified Tour owner’s championship.

