Many new cars come without a spare tire

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Before you leave the house and get in the car you might want to check if you have a spare tire. 22News is working for you with why this will save you a lot of time and money when out on the roads.

If you’ve recently purchased a new car you might want to check to see if it’s equipped with a spare tire.

AAA points out that car manufacturers started removing spare tires and doughnuts, from new cars began as early as 2011 on some models. This trend has become more widespread over the past 5 years.

AAA is advising drivers to check if you have a spare tire in your car before you get out on the road. That will save you time and money and a ton of inconvenience.

AAA has seen an increase in emergency road side assistance services and AAA cannot help customers with a tire replacement if there’s no tire.

Pioneer Valley AAA Vice President Sandra Marsian told 22News some car-makers stopped including spare tires to save both money and space, “Cost savings measures on manufacture, one less thing they need to equip the car with, makes them have more storage capacity or sitting capacity.”

28% of all new 2017 model year vehicles are sold without a spare tire. That’s almost one-third.

Many newer cars do come with a tire inflation kit.