Local bars serving more customers on “Thanksgiving Eve”

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – The night before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest nights of the year at bars across the country.



With people off from work on Thursday and college students coming home for the holiday, area bars told 22News, it’s one of their busiest nights of the year.



Bars braced themselves for the throngs of customers coming in Wednesday night for “Thanksgiving Eve.” At Samuel’s in Springfield, they scheduled more cocktail servers than they usually do for normal weekend night staffing.

“For our Friday’s and Saturday’s we usually have like seven bartenders and two cocktail servers, and tonight we have cocktail servers on that will be passing drinks out and opening tabs for you while it’s really busy because the bar gets so packed here,” Brianna, a server at Samuel’s told 22News.

At the Rumbleseat in Chicopee, one woman said time off from work combined with friends coming into town make for a busy night at the bar.



“I think it’s a great way to get together with friends you haven’t seen in awhile,” said Stephanie Michon of Chicopee. “It’s a great time to bond with each other without having to rush to work in the morning. We got here early just to have enough space for everyone. I hear it’s the busiest night of the whole entire year.”

The night before Thanksgiving is also one of the busiest nights for ride sharing apps like Uber and Lyft.