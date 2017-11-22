Liquors stores feel holiday rush the day before Thanksgiving

WEST SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The day before Thanksgiving is one of the busiest days for liquor stores.

Table and Vine in West Springfield told 22News they have everyone working Wednesday.

And if you want to go there to get a last minute bottle, do it Wednesday night, they’ll be closed on Thanksgiving.

Wine buyer Michael Quinlan told 22News some of the top sellers include Pinot Noir and Kim Crawford Sauvignon Blanc.

But it’s not just wine, Table and Vine is a mecca for beer, liquor and fresh cheese.

They’ll even help you pair flavors together to make your holiday as spirited as possible. 22News talked to one man who came from East Windsor, Connecticut to stock up.

“I’m picking up some wine and cheese. That’s for me,” said Jonathan Morales. “Then I’m picking up some pumpkin spice liquor to go in my pumpkin martinis that I’m making tomorrow on Thanksgiving. I’m also going to pick up some vodka for a couple of vodka cocktails.”

Table and Vine says they expect several thousand customers on Wednesday.