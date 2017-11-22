How to brine, cook, and carve a turkey with Little Mark’s Big BBQ

Looking to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey? George Giotsas, the owner, chef, and pitmaster of Little Mark’s Big BBQ, showed us how to prepare, cook, and carve a turkey.

Thanksgiving Day Turkey Prep

Ingredients:

12-14 pound turkey

Brine:

Kentucky Bourbon

Apple Juice

Salt

Pepper

Seasoning salt

Hot sauce

Cinnamon

Nutmeg

Water

Rub:

Brown Sugar

Salt

Pepper

Paprika

Chili Powder

Garlic Powder

Oregano

Directions:

Thaw turkeys and submerge them in the brine overnight.

Dry off turkeys inside and out really good.

Rub the seasoning all over the turkey inside and out and let sit for about an hour in the fridge.

Take the turkey out and cook uncovered for about 2 hours and covered for the next hour and then uncovered for the next half hour. It is then ready to carve.

