How to brine, cook, and carve a turkey with Little Mark’s Big BBQ

Looking to make the perfect Thanksgiving turkey? George Giotsas, the owner, chef, and pitmaster of Little Mark’s Big BBQ, showed us how to prepare, cook, and carve a turkey.
Little Mark’s Big BBQ
For Mouth Waterin’, Butt Kickin’ BBQ
Thanksgiving Day Turkey Prep
Ingredients:
12-14 pound turkey
Brine:
Kentucky Bourbon
Apple Juice
Salt
Pepper
Seasoning salt
Hot sauce
Cinnamon
Nutmeg
Water
Rub:
Brown Sugar
Salt
Pepper
Paprika
Chili Powder
Garlic Powder
Oregano
Directions:
Thaw turkeys and submerge them in the brine overnight.
Dry off turkeys inside and out really good.
Rub the seasoning all over the turkey inside and out and let sit for about an hour in the fridge.
Take the turkey out and cook uncovered for about 2 hours and covered for the next hour and then uncovered for the next half hour. It is then ready to carve.
