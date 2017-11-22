Holyoke gathers to pay tribute to John F. Kennedy

HOLYOKE, Mass. (WWLP) – Wednesday marked the 54th anniversary of the assassination of President John F. Kennedy

The Military Order of the Purple Heart Western Massachusetts Chapter 875 conducted it’s annual JFK memorial ceremony on Wednesday at the JFK Memorial on Appleton Street in Holyoke.

President Kennedy is the only president to be awarded the Purple Heart Medal for wounds received in WWII.

“We live in an era where leaders avoided service when they were younger, John F Kennedy in an early stage of his life sought out that service and that’s an inspiration for us all,” Brian Willette, State Commander of the Military Order of The Purple Heart, told 22News.

The ceremony also honored Dallas Police Officer J.T. Tippit who was killed in the line of duty pursuing assassin Lee Harvey Oswald.