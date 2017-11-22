Elevated levels of lead found in 3 Southampton homes

SOUTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – A concerning amount of lead was found in some Southampton residents’ tap water.

The Southampton Water Department is asking all residents to take certain steps to reduce their exposure to lead.

A recent sampling of drinking water in 20 homes by the Southampton Water Department revealed elevated levels of lead in the drinking water of three homes.

Southampton Water Superintendent Thomas Gaughan told 22News the three homes were scattered throughout town.

Lead can cause serious health problems, including damage to the brain and kidneys, if a person consumes to much of it while drinking water.

Karlyn Frye of Montgomery told 22News, “They definitely need to look more into that and find a way to fix that problem because that could lead to major problems down the line.”

The Southampton Water Department recommends residents running their water for 15 to 30 seconds to flush out lead and use only cold water for drinking and cooking.

They also advise parents to get their child’s blood tested.

Gaughan told 22News they’ll be performing more frequent lead sampling in the future.