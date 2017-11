HOLLYWOOD, Calif. (CBS) – A severe case of Munchausen syndrome by proxy leads to murder.

Gypsy Rose Blanchard decided that killing her own mother was her only way to escape years of abuse.

She reveals her story to Dr. Phil in an exclusive interview.

Watch Dr. Phil today at 3 on 22News.

Dee Dee convinced everyone that Gypsy was intellectually delayed, physically disabled and chronically ill. #DrPhil https://t.co/ukLBfUtfmm — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 22, 2017

Gypsy Rose Blanchard continues her story of living through years of abuse that ended in her mother's murder.

Full story: https://t.co/aIL0cdd4DY pic.twitter.com/nsHbZICC4F — The Dr. Phil Show (@TheDrPhilShow) November 22, 2017