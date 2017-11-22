Dad rocks tutu to daughter’s ballet class

(CNN) – A Tennessee dad’s tutu-clad performance in his daughter’s ballet class has him enjoying viral stardom and potential “father of the year” bragging rights!

A good dad will do just about anything for his daughter.

Case in point, Thanh Tran. The Knoxville dad donned a tutu and showed off some fancy footwork at his daughter’s ballet class.

It was “bring your parents to class” day. Tran’s wife is 7 months pregnant and couldn’t participate so the daring dad did what he had to do.

Video of Tran’s performance is racking up thousands of views on social media.

Viral star or not, we’d say he’s a shoe-in for “father of the year.”