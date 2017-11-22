Cranberry Chipotle Spread & Cranberry Apple Crumb Pie

Still trying to figure out what to bring to Thanksgiving dinner? Tinky Weisblat, the Diva of Deliciousness from Tinkycooks.com, showed us how to make a simple and delicious appetizer, Cranberry Chipotle Spread, and a dessert combining two of autumn’s best fruits, a Cranberry Apple Crumb Pie.

Cranberry Chipotle Spread

Ingredients:

1 cup water

1 cup sugar

3 cups cranberries

1 to 2 chipotles in adobo (plus a little of the adobo sauce)

1 8-ounce brick cream cheese at room temperature

a few chopped pecans, toasted or candied

Cooking Directions:

Begin early in the day or even the day before you wish to serve your spread. In a saucepan combine the water and the sugar and bring them to a boil. Add the cranberries and the chipotle, and return the mixture to the boil. Reduce the heat, and boil until the cranberries pop, 5 to 10 minutes. (If the sauce seems to get too fuzzy, add a tiny amount of butter.)

Remove the mixture from the heat, cool it to room temperature, and then puree the sauce in a blender. Refrigerate it until it is needed. When you are ready to make your spread, whip the cream cheese using an electric mixer. Mix in cranberry sauce to taste (start with 1/2 cup and see how you like it). Refrigerate until ready to use. (You will have extra sauce which you can use for more spread or serve on the side of meat or poultry.)

Sprinkle the pecans on the spread just before serving.

Cranberry Apple Crumb Pie

Ingredients:

3/4 cup sugar

1 teaspoon cinnamon

1 pinch salt

1 tablespoon flour plus 1 cup later

3 medium apples, peeled, cored, and sliced

2 cups cranberries

1 9-inch pie crust

1/2 cup firmly packed brown sugar

1/2 cup (1 stick) sweet butter

Cooking Directions:

Preheat the oven to 425 degrees. In a medium bowl combine the sugar, cinnamon, salt, and tablespoon of flour. Add the fruit and toss to combine. Pour this mixture into your pie shell.

In another bowl combine the flour and brown sugar. Cut in the butter. Pour this crumbly topping over your pie.

Bake the pie for 10 minutes; then reduce the oven temperature to 350 and continue baking for 30 more minutes.