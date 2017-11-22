Chicopee PD: Would-be package thief changed mind after seeing security camera

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – Chicopee police are asking the public’s help in identifying a would-be package thief who allegedly changed his mind when he saw the home’s security camera.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk released the surveillance video that he says shows the very moment the suspect decided against stealing the package from a front porch on lower Grattan Street. After putting the opened package back, he headed across the street towards the bridge intersection. The incident happened on November 17.

If you recognize the suspect or have any information, you’re asked to call Chicopee police detectives at 413-594-1740. Although his face is not clearly visible in the video, Wilk says the suspect might exhibit certain mannerisms or be wearing certain clothing that makes him recognizable.