Chicopee 911 calls to be temporarily routed to Holyoke

CHICOPEE, Mass. (WWLP) – All 911 calls made in Chicopee will be routed to the Holyoke Police Department from 9:00 a.m. to 12:00 p.m. Wednesday.

Chicopee Police Officer Mike Wilk told 22News that during this time, maintenance will be done on their systems.

If you have an emergency during these hours, call 911 and provide as much information as possible so the person who takes the call in Holyoke can relay as much information as possible to Chicopee police.

All 911 calls from a cell phone will go to Massachusetts State Police as usual, then to Holyoke, not Chicopee.

A Chicopee police officer will be at the Holyoke Police Department to help answer calls.

Wilk is reminding residents not to call 911 unless it is an emergency. If you need police assistance, but it is not an emergency, you can call Chicopee police on their business line at 413-594-1700.