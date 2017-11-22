Car, train, bus or plane; travelers heading to Thanksgiving destinations

LUDLOW, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s one of the busiest travel days of the year, and even a wet Wednesday didn’t stop travelers from getting to their Turkey Day destinations.

Nearly 51-million American will be traveling this Thanksgiving, the most in a dozen years, and nearly 90% will be hitting the open road. But the roads may not be so open…and that’s despite gas prices being 50-cents a gallon higher than last year.

22News visited Union Station where train departures seemed to take a back seat to bus service for people like Barbara Bausano.

“For Thanksgiving I’m normally in Manhattan volunteering at a community church dinner and trying to visit my family in South Hadley on alternate days. Traveling is a bit hectic but I find it most hectic trying to find an available seat,” said Bausano.

We also visited Bradley International Airport where the crowded concourse kept TSA lines longer than usual.

“The TSA are yes. I have my iPad, I have my cell phone. And then everything else than they don’t want you to carry and that they do want you to carry. You have to go through all of that. I have to throw out my water,” said Karen Sunderhauf of Vernon, Connecticut.

But the hectic hustle and bustle of the holiday season was met with calm by some travelers who kept in mind the end result would be spending time with loved ones.

“I like that I will see my family, my mom, dad two sister and all of my friends,” explained Maria Letyaev of Springfield.

Travelers have some advantages and disadvantages this year compared to last, airfare is cheaper, but car rentals and hotel stays have gone up.