Blandford Ski Area preparing the slopes for ski season

BLANDFORD, Mass. (WWLP) – Blandford Ski Area is busy getting their slopes ready for the season!

Blandford Ski Area was bought out by Ski Butternut in Great Barrington in September. It is now a public ski area and not a club.

New snow guns have been purchased and the ski area hopes to open new trails for their members.

With temperatures fluctuating, it’s hard to make snow right now but Blandford Ski Area’s goal is to make snow soon.

Ron Corzier, the General Manager of Blandford Ski Area told 22News, “Don’t have a time table yet, to be honest with you. Snow making is weather dependent we have a lot of work we need to get done prior to being able to operate.”

You can buy your ski pass now for $199 for ages 7 and up.