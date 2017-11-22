“Best year ever” for Mayflower Marathon as donations surpass $130,000

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – The annual Rock 102 Bax and O’Brien Mayflower Marathon came to an end Wednesday morning at the Basketball Hall of Fame.

“Well this is our best year ever,” Radio Host Mike Baxendale told 22News.



That’s because this year’s Mayflower Marathon raised more than $130,000 in food and cash donations in just 52 hours.

Bax and O’Brien have been holding this annual event for more than 20 years.



They set a goal of filling three 48-foot trailers with non-perishable food donations and surpassed their expectations.

All donations collected at this annual event will benefit Open Pantry Community Services, a non-profit organization in Springfield.

“So this food will fill their pantry until about the month of March,” said Baxendale. “But after March their donations become much less. So don’t forget about the Open Pantry from March on to next November.”



The pantry feeds nearly 30,000 families per year. Bad weather couldn’t stop the donations from coming in.

“The rain might have been something you thought would’ve been a problem,” Radio Host John O’Brien. “But that wasn’t either. Everybody showed up this year and obviously better than the year before or the year before that.”

Members of the community dropped items off until the last seconds of the event on Wednesday.

This included more than 40 Springfield Police Academy recruits who donated 200 cans as a way to show their appreciation for the city they will soon be serving.