Bars, restaurants ready for crowds on the night before Thanksgiving

NORTHAMPTON, Mass. (WWLP) – It’s expected to get pretty crowded at the bars and restaurants on Main Street in Northampton Wednesday night, with all the people back home seeing their families for Thanksgiving.

The day before Thanksgiving tends to be a busy night for bars where people meet up with old friends.

Fitzwilly’s has three different bars, including the Toasted Owl located next door. They’re increasing their staff on Wednesday night to keep up with the large crowds.

“Full staff on the kitchen, on the floor, on the bars,” General Manager Fred Gohr told 22News. “It’s going to be very busy, so we will be staffed to the hilt.”

Gohr told 22News that it will get busy as early as 6 p.m. and stay packed until 2 a.m. He said the night before Thanksgiving is their second busiest night of the year, behind New Years Eve.

They’ll be closed Thanksgiving Day to give their employees the day to spend with their families.