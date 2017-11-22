It is so important that we nurture and love not only each other, but the future – the children of our area. Here to tell us about the annual fall fundraiser for Angels Take Flight, an organization devoted to helping our local youth, is president and founder Tamara Blake.

Where: The Masonic Lodge in East Longmeadow, Massachusetts.

When: Friday, November 24th from 6-9PM

“All funds from this event will go directly to purchasing luggage and other transitional items for children who have to move from home to home. This event will benefit children of our Massachusetts community. Thank you in advance for your support!

Please visit www.AngelsTakeFlight.org for more details about our mission.”