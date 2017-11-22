Lanes reopened on I-91S in Springfield after accident

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Traffic is backed-up through downtown Springfield early in the morning of the busiest travel day of the year, due to an accident near Exit 4 (Route 83).

The crash on the southbound side of the highway involved a tractor trailer and a car. It has been cleared from the highway, but drivers can still expect residual delays.

According to Trooper Blanchard of the Massachusetts State Police Barracks in Springfield, the driver of the car was taken to the hospital with minor injuries.

At 7:00 A.M., traffic was backed up through the South End, through downtown back to Exit 8 near where I-291 splits away from I-91 South.

DETOUR: Your best bet to avoid this traffic would be to get off I-91 South at Exit 11 (Birnie Avenue) or Exit 7 (Memorial Bridge) and take West Columbus Avenue to get back back onto I-91 South after the accident.

You can track travel conditions in real time using our Live Traffic Map.