50+ million Americans expected to travel for Thanksgiving

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – AAA expects nearly 51 million Americans will travel for this Thanksgiving. The agency also estimates this year will be the highest travel volume since 2005.

Nearly 45.5 million Americans are planning a road trip this Thanksgiving, so drivers are being advised to plan ahead to make their commutes easier. More than a million people in Massachusetts will contribute to travel congestion.

If you’re traveling through Boston to get to your destination, the worst travel times will take place between 5:15-7:15 p.m. Wednesday. The worst area for traffic during Thanksgiving weekend in Boston is I-90W at I-84/US 20.

Commutes through I-91 in Springfield should be easier, with MassDOT ahead of schedule with lane and ramp re-openings.

AAA experts also expect to rescue more than 330,000 drivers this Thanksgiving weekend–from lockouts, flat tires and battery-related issues.

If you’re flying to your destination this week, you will want to give yourself some extra time to get to the airport, and to give yourself enough time to check in.