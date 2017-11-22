23rd year of Bright Nights begins in Springfield

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Bright Nights has officially opened for the season!

And it’s perfect timing in the weather department because the rain has come to an end. This is Bright Nights 23rd season.

To celebrate Wednesday’s opening night, admission was reduced to $6.

The same price as Bright Nights first season back in 1995.

The is a three mile tour with more than 650,00 lights illuminating.

If you can’t make it for Tuesday’s opening night, Bright Nights will continue to run through January 1.