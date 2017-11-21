Union Station riders having difficulties with electronic kiosks

SPRINGFIELD, Mass. (WWLP) – Union Station has two PVTA kiosks, which are supposed to make it easier for passengers to buy tickets. The only problem is, they’re still not working.

The machines are supposed to let customers to buy tickets at any time of day, but when we went there this afternoon, the screens said “this machine is currently being tested.” That same message was there last week, when 22News first told you about this story.

Some PVTA passengers are calling this a major inconvenience.

“It would be more convenient because there wouldn’t be such a big line, so we could just come here and buy the bus passes and we wouldn’t have to be waiting in line for so long,” Sara Lee Carrillo of Springfield said.

“It’s an inconvenience because sometimes they close at a certain time, so you have to make sure you’re here before they close in order to get a bus pass,” Samia Pressley of Springfield said.

22News went to the PVTA Administrative Offices to get answers.

Brandy Pelletier told 22News the ticket vending machines at Union Station and in Westfield are part of an ongoing project, that hasn’t been rolled out yet.

She said there’s no timeline on when they’ll be up and running.

