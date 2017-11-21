Trump pardons Thanksgiving turkeys Drumstick and Wishbone

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Donald Trump is using his pardon power to keep a pair of turkeys from the Thanksgiving roaster.

Trump continued the annual presidential tradition during an event Tuesday in the White House Rose Garden. The act of leniency means 47-pound Drumstick and 36-pound Wishbone will instead get to live the rest of their lives at a Virginia farm. First lady Melania Trump and son Barron joined the president for the light-hearted ceremony.

President Donald J. Trump and @FLOTUS Melania Participate in the Pardoning of the National Thanksgiving Turkey at the White House. https://t.co/Zauqz4jfWv — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) November 21, 2017

The White House sought public input to determine which gobbler should be pardoned. Trump says Drumstick was the winner, though both birds usually are given a reprieve.

President George H. W. Bush established the annual turkey pardon tradition in 1989 when he spared an unnamed, 50-pound turkey.

The National Turkey Federation first presented the National Thanksgiving Turkey🦃 to President Truman in 1947… This years presentation marks the 70th anniv of a tradition that has continued now through 13 successive administrations… Today’s pardoning takes place at 1pmE… https://t.co/62ztAyKJ5H — Dan Scavino Jr. (@Scavino45) November 21, 2017

Trump was headed to his Florida estate later Tuesday for Thanksgiving.