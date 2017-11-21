Thanksgiving Day local football schedule

(WWLP) – Several local schools across western Massachusetts will take part in Thanksgiving Day football games. 22News is working for you with a list of all the games being played on Thanksgiving Day.

Games beginning at 10:00 a.m. –

West Springfield @ Agawam

East Longmeadow @ Longmeadow

Holyoke @ South Hadley

Easthampton @ Northampton

Palmer @ Ludlow

Belchertown @ Pathfinder

Athol @ Mahar Regional

Franklin Tech @ Pioneer Valley Regional

Westfield @ Minnechaug Regional

Games beginning at 10:15 a.m. –

Tantasqua Regional @ Shepherd Hill Regional

Games beginning at 10:30 a.m. –

Chicopee @ Chicopee Comp

Greenfield @ Turners Falls