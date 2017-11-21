Thanksgiving Day local football schedule

22News is working for you with a list of all the games being played on Thanksgiving Day in western Massachusetts

By Published: Updated:
File Photo

(WWLP) – Several local schools across western Massachusetts will take part in Thanksgiving Day football games. 22News is working for you with a list of all the games being played on Thanksgiving Day.

Games beginning at 10:00 a.m. – 

  • West Springfield @ Agawam
  • East Longmeadow @ Longmeadow
  • Holyoke @ South Hadley
  • Easthampton @ Northampton
  • Palmer @ Ludlow
  • Belchertown @ Pathfinder
  • Athol @ Mahar Regional
  • Franklin Tech @ Pioneer Valley Regional
  • Westfield @ Minnechaug Regional

Games beginning at 10:15 a.m. – 

  • Tantasqua Regional @ Shepherd Hill Regional

Games beginning at 10:30 a.m. – 

  • Chicopee @ Chicopee Comp
  • Greenfield @ Turners Falls

Related Posts