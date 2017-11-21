Thanksgiving Day local football schedule

(WWLP) – Several local schools across western Massachusetts will take part in Thanksgiving Day football games. 22News is working for you with a list of all the games being played on Thanksgiving Day.
Games beginning at 10:00 a.m. –
- West Springfield @ Agawam
- East Longmeadow @ Longmeadow
- Holyoke @ South Hadley
- Easthampton @ Northampton
- Palmer @ Ludlow
- Belchertown @ Pathfinder
- Athol @ Mahar Regional
- Franklin Tech @ Pioneer Valley Regional
- Westfield @ Minnechaug Regional
Games beginning at 10:15 a.m. –
- Tantasqua Regional @ Shepherd Hill Regional
Games beginning at 10:30 a.m. –
- Chicopee @ Chicopee Comp
- Greenfield @ Turners Falls